Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Denny’s makes up 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 6,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,763. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

