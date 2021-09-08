Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $1.02 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

