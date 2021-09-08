Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th.

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,712 ($48.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,624.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,463.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

