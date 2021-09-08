Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $39,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

