Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $45,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

