Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

