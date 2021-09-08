Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.