Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $185.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 802,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,177,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PPG Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.