Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.72 ($26.72).

FRA DTE opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

