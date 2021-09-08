Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

