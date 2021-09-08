Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $598,914.10 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $598,914.10 and approximately $373.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.13 or 0.00566556 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

