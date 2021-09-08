Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein Sells 22,195 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64.

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05.

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.40. 1,343,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

