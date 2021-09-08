DinoSwap (DINO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00178909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.11 or 0.07110153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.18 or 0.99811743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00714878 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 70,247,447 coins and its circulating supply is 24,842,831 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

