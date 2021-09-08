Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

