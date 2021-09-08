Dollarama Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$56.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.35. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.