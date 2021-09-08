Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

D traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.62. 53,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

