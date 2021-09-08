Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

DPZ opened at $514.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.34 and a 200-day moving average of $439.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

