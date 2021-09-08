Donut Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,072.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00130479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00196609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.50 or 0.07221954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.72 or 0.99859549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.