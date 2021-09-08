DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $239,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60.

DoorDash stock opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after buying an additional 3,408,936 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.