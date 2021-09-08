Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Trading Down 1.6%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.06. Approximately 59,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 108,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

