DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 21% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $871,711.24 and approximately $9,185.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

