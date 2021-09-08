DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,087,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,817. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

