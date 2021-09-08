Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDV opened at GBX 1,785 ($23.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

