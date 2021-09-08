Duality Advisers LP Buys 14,633 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,993. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $208.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

