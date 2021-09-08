Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

