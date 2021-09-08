Duality Advisers LP Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 359,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,837,664. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

