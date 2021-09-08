Duality Advisers LP Invests $7.84 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. The Travelers Companies makes up about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.46. 3,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

