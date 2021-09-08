Duality Advisers LP Takes $7.67 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

