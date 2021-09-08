Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,850.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $155,850.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00133026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.74 or 0.07223572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,235.62 or 1.00063570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.00733935 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.