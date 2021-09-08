Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $39.74 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $39,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 416.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 329,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

REXR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,615. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.