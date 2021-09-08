Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 76,383 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $181,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. 252,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

