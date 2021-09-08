Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 113,667 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,667 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.52% of Cousins Properties worth $83,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 694.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,502. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

