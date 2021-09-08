Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 20,590 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.43% of AvalonBay Communities worth $125,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,175,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.62. 6,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,699. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

