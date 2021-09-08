Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 6,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 795,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

