Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,613. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

