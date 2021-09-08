Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,339.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,394.55. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

