Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

