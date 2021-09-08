Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

