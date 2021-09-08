Earnbase Achieves Market Cap of $585,447.93 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market cap of $585,447.93 and $1,627.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00129543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00179962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.23 or 0.07186867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.19 or 1.00056786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00890861 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

