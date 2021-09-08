Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

