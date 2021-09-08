eCash (XEC) Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. eCash has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and $349.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.00722831 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,837,654,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

