Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

