Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $190,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 199.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NYSE PSX opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

