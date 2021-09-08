Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 182,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CONE stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,986.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.