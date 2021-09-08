Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.81.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

