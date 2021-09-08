Edgeware (EDG) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $61.93 million and $805,598.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,411,770,926 coins and its circulating supply is 5,791,340,308 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

