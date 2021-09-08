Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

