EFFORCE (WOZX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $712,552.00

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $131.27 million and $712,552.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.36 or 0.00716737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041692 BTC.

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,203,156 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

