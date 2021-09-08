Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

