Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

